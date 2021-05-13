NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas school districts are stepping in to help get their students and communities vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, May 13, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD held a clinic for anyone in the community aged 16 and up.

Convenience was the repeated reasoning as to why many teens in the district came out to get their shot.

“It’s really close to us. We didn’t have to drive an hour to get a vaccine so it’s helpful to us,” said GCISD student Connor Jones.

The district said they felt compelled to help make shots attainable for students and their community. So far they have not expanded to anyone younger.

However, other school districts are starting to target students aged 12-15.

It comes as the CDC advisory panel began recommending the Pfizer shot to the age group.

Mesquite ISD for example is hosting a vaccination clinic this Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to any interested Mesquite ISD students and their family members ages 12 and up.

Arlington ISD is also giving out shots to their students 12 and older as well as to any parents or staff interested on Monday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And on that same day, Dallas ISD is partnering with the county to bus students from campus to either Fair Park or Ellis Davis Field House to get vaccinated.

Dallas ISD is requiring permission slips to be signed.

They’re focusing on those 16 and older first, and hope to expand to their younger students this summer.

Right now Grapevine-Colleyville ISD says they don’t have any other clinics scheduled at this time.