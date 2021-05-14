SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (CBSDFW) – Sierra Blanca Border Patrol agents encountered a large human smuggling scheme at the Interstate Highway10 immigration checkpoint near Sierra Blanca, Texas.
They encountered the vehicle hauling a cargo trailer on May 11.
It was in the primary inspection lane of the immigration checkpoint located on I-10. During the primary inspection a USBP service K-9 alerted to the vehicle. The vehicle was directed to the secondary inspection area to conduct a further inspection of the vehicle and its contents.
Upon inspection, 20 undocumented migrants were discovered in both the bed of the truck, covered by a hard plastic cover that was sealed shut, and in the trailer that could only be opened from the outside, with no source of ventilation or space to move freely.
Two undocumented tender-aged migrant children were also found in the trailer.
"Sierra Blanca agents rescued multiple individuals from unsafe conditions and quickly enacted any requested medical services for all who were concealed in these dangerous conditions," said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. "Human smuggling is extremely dangerous; luckily our agents and K-9 assets were able to help these individuals."
All individuals were processed according to Big Bend Sector protocols. The driver will be presented for federal prosecution.