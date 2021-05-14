WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW) – The Wylie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen two days ago.
Police said on May 12, Faiza Fahad voluntarily left her home on foot in the 2100 Central Park Dr at 9:10 a.m. Fahad has yet to return home.READ MORE: Bill Targeting Those Who Lie On Firearm Purchase Applications Heads To Texas Governor
She was last seen wearing light blue pants, light blue colored top with a flower pattern, pink and blue scarf, and pink sandals. Fahad is described as 5’2”, 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.READ MORE: Brazos River Authority Issues Warning About Potential Danger Of Algae In Lake Granbury
Fahad doesn’t have her cell phone either.
Investigators have determined she is new to the area and doesn’t have any known friends or relatives outside of the home.MORE NEWS: 'We Have Run Into A Little Bit Of A Struggle': North Texas Restaurants Having A Hard Time Staffing Up
If anyone has seen Fahad or knows her current location, they are asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972.442.8171 or call their local law enforcement agency.