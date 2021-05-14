DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A University Park family is still searching for answers following the fatal shooting of Chris Murzin in February.
This week, a new billboard went up along I-20 on the north side of the highway just east of Houston School Road.
The billboard offers the now $50,000 reward and states: “Road Rage Murder Happened Here! I-20 at South Polk”
It also lists the number for Crime Stoppers (1-877-373-8477) and a website created to help find his killer.
A GoFundMe page is also being used to raise money for a reward for any information leading to an arrest.
Dallas Police Detective Tonya McDaniel continues to tell the CBS 11 I-Team she has “nothing new to add at this time.”
Detective McDaniel is among several officers who joined an effort to distribute flyers in the neighborhood weeks ago as they search for answers.