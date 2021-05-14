DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This week, Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer said the 0-17 age group is currently the biggest reservoir of COVID-19 that’s still in the community.

On Friday night, May 14, Dallas County Health and Human Services hosted a pop-up vaccination event aimed at addressing that.

For Dylan Morrow, it couldn’t have been more convenient.

“We were actually celebrating my best friend’s birthday – he just turned 19 – so we’re going to go skate around.. get something to eat out here,” he said.

While they waited for their dinner reservation, he’s making time for a quick COVID-19 vaccine at this pop up clinic outside Uplift Luna Prep in Deep Ellum.

“I was like shoot I might as well get it done,” he said.

For Mike Kaye, it was same situation.

“I was just walking by to get dinner and it was pretty easy,” he said.

“All they needed was my first and last name and then asked for my address line and drivers license number,” Morrow said.

“We want want to go to where the community is,” Dallas County Health and Human Services Spokesperson Christian Grisales said specifically where the younger people are.

This week, the FDA announced it’s expanding emergency use authorization for Pfzier’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and up.

“Unfortunately, the positive testing shows that a lot of young people are also getting the coronavirus, COVID-19, and that’s why we are here,” he said.

He says they’re trying to get to 80% herd immunity and right now, the county is at about half that.

He also points out Thursday,, the CDC announced Americans can now ditch the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings – if they’ve been fully vaccinated. The hope is this will incentivize people to get their vaccine in order to boost vaccination rates.

“I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to help out and do what you can locally,” Morrow said.

For Morrow, this is one step closer to normal.

The pop-up clinic will be back open Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. 9 p.m. as well as the following week. No pre-registration is required.