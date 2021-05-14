NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, DFW News

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are investigating two separate incidents within 48 hours where a pedestrian was struck by a car — one fatally.

On May 13, a woman was struck and killed just before 10 p.m. by a vehicle travelling southbound on 3400 N. Buckner Blvd. in the right lane.

READ MORE: Burleson Police Department Asks For Prayers After Officer Kevin Cordell Shot In Line Of Duty

She died at the scene. Police haven’t released her identity, pending next of kin notification.

A day later, on May 14, a man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver just before 9 p.m.

READ MORE: 100+ Pounds Drugs Seized From Teenage Drug Smugglers At Southern Border

The 43-year-old was walking in the 2000 block W. Mockingbird Ln. when a black vehicle travelling eastbound approaching Harry Hines Blvd. hit him. The driver fled the location without providing aid.

The victim is currently recovering the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Sister Of North Texas Woman Killed By Death Row Inmate Quintin Jones Wants His Life Spared

 

CBSDFW.com Staff