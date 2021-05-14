DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are investigating two separate incidents within 48 hours where a pedestrian was struck by a car — one fatally.
On May 13, a woman was struck and killed just before 10 p.m. by a vehicle travelling southbound on 3400 N. Buckner Blvd. in the right lane.
She died at the scene. Police haven’t released her identity, pending next of kin notification.
A day later, on May 14, a man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver just before 9 p.m.
The 43-year-old was walking in the 2000 block W. Mockingbird Ln. when a black vehicle travelling eastbound approaching Harry Hines Blvd. hit him. The driver fled the location without providing aid.
The victim is currently recovering the hospital.