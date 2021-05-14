DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted for murder on a Dallas freeway on March 31 was apprehended in Tennessee by U.S. Marshals.

Dallas Police said Demario Montague was first arrested Monday, April 12 on a robbery warrant.

Homicide detectives interviewed Montague as a person of interest in the Dallas homicide.

Detectives began tracking Montague and determined he fled to Tennessee.

On Thursday, May 13, detectives requested U.S. Marshals assistance in apprehending him.

The U.S. Marshals Memphis team took Montague into custody without incident for the murder of 17-year-old Demajai Oliver.

Police said Oliver was was in the middle lane of the freeway at 8200 John Carpenter Freeway around 10:30 p.m. on March 31 when he was struck by multiple unknown vehicles and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determine that Oliver was the victim of a homicide.

No other details have been released.