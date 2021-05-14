JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Burleson Police Department is asking for prayers after Burleson police officer and current Hill County Constable Kevin Cordell, was shot in the line of duty.
Officer Cordell sustained the injuries during an afternoon vehicle chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on May 13. He was assisting another agency that was pursuing two suspects when he was shot.
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the chase started after the Dallas Fugitive Task Force went to Hill Count searching for two suspects, who were wanted in Dallas for aggravated assault.
Late Thursday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety explained what happened this way:
Preliminary information indicates the suspects were traveling in a red Dodge Neon and entered the city of Waxahachie. A Waxahachie Police Officer attempted to stop the Dodge. The suspects chose to evade the officer and lead multiple law enforcement agencies, including Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, on a multi-county chase on I-35E. The suspects fired multiple gunshots at police officers and a Hill County Constable sustained a gunshot wound. The officer was taken to an area trauma center and is being treated for undisclosed injuries.
The suspects continued to fire gunshots at police as they traveled north on Interstate I-35W. The suspects made a U-turn and began traveling southbound on I-35W. When they made the turn, a DPS Trooper used his patrol vehicle to stop the Dodge Neon. The suspects fired additional gunshots at officers who then returned fire using their service weapons. The two suspects sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. No other officers were injured.
Both men, who are also suspects in a homicide investigation, are in custody.