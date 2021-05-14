NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Staffing shortages across North Texas are impacting hundreds of restaurants across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

With the state being asked to remove pandemic unemployment, people are looking for work— some restaurants are ready to up the pay.

“We have run into a little bit of a struggle being able to staff up to the level we need with the pandemic going to the wayside and business picking back up,” AJ Tyree, City Works manager said.

City Works is one of the many locations that added incentives for servers and cooks to seek employment and stay.

“For our Fort Worth Location, we’re offering a $250 sign-on bonus. It’s also like a recruiting bonus too so it allows our internal staff members to receive $200 after 30 days of successful employment,” explained Tyree. “And then for our sister station in Frisco, we’re actually offering the same bonus but $500.”

While many places are trying to get ahead of the staffing crisis, some may not have acted fast enough.

According to their Facebook page, Catfish Plantation in Waxahachie had to close this Friday and Saturday due to lack of staffing.

The owner of Ellen’s in Dallas revamped the pay structure, boosting employees minimum wage.

“We guarantee our servers up to $20 an hour if they don’t make $20 an hour including their tips, we will make up the difference,” said Joe Groves, co-owner of Ellen’s. “We are also working on pay more equitable in the kitchen as well because they don’t participate in tips and that’s one of the most underpaid parts of the restaurant.”

