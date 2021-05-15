FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and two others were injured after a rollover crash on Interstate-30 in Fort Worth late Friday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the 6500 block of the highway near Green Oaks Road just after 11:50 p.m. and found a crash involving a single vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle lost control for an unknown reason and hit a barrier, causing it to roll over and ejecting one of the occupants. Police said that victim was also hit by another vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased victim has not yet been released. The other two victims were hospitalized but are expected to recover.