WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW) – The Wylie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen two days ago.
Police said on May 12, Faiza Fahad voluntarily left her home on foot in the 2100 Central Park Dr at 9:10 a.m. Fahad has yet to return home.
She was last seen wearing light blue pants, light blue colored top with a flower pattern, pink and blue scarf, and pink sandals. Fahad is described as 5'2", 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Fahad doesn’t have her cell phone either.
Investigators have determined she is new to the area and doesn't have any known friends or relatives outside of the home.
If anyone has seen Fahad or knows her current location, they are asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972.442.8171 or call their local law enforcement agency.