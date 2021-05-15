DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder investigation is underway after a young boy was found dead in a street in a Dallas neighborhood on Saturday, police said.

The child was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive after police received a 911 call. Police said the 911 call did not come from the boy’s home.

The cause of the death has not yet been released, but police said they believe the suspect used an “edged weapon.”

⁦@DallasPD⁩ searching for a killer after a small boy found murdered in the street this morning. Officers going door to door near Clark Rd/408. Working the story ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ pic.twitter.com/LnhO6zj8YU — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) May 15, 2021

Investigators believe the boy, who police said is 4 or 5 years old, lived in the neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing.

The woman who called 911 spoke to CBS 11 News about what she saw.

“I see something laying in the road and my initial thought was that it was a dog. The closer I get to it I can tell it’s a human cause I see a hand and I see legs. Very traumatizing. I have three kids. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing,” she said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call 911 or the department’s child abuse unit at 214.275.1300.