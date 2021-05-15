By: Erin Moran | CBS 11 Weather

(CBSDFW.COM) – Umbrella? Check. Raincoat? Check. Boots? Check. This is the checklist you and your family are going to have to go through every day for the next week. Wet weather is in the forecast starting Sunday and will likely continue into the following weekend.

A very slow moving upper-level disturbance out west will bring rounds of wet weather to North Texas as it moves closer over the next few days. Waves of energy from this system will mean scattered showers and storms, with flooding rains being something we’ll really have to keep an eye on.

Coverage ranges from 40% to 80% every day over the next week, so when all is said and done, we could be looking at a widespread 6 to 8 inches of rainfall accumulating over several days.

We’ve seen nearly 2 inches of rain so far in the month of May, but we’re still in a deficit for the month and for the year. DFW has only recorded 12.42 inches of rain so far in 2021, but we should be over 14 inches of rain at this point in the year.

While the rainfall will likely, and ultimately, be beneficial for us as the hot and dry summer months loom ahead, too much too soon will likely lead to some flooding issues.

Strong to marginally severe storms will also be possible, with hail and winds being the main threats, but those forecasts will likely come on a day-by-day basis based on the rain we saw the day/night before.

Right now, we’re especially watching Tuesday’s potential not only for widespread flooding rains, but strong/severe storms, as well.