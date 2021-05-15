JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Burleson Police Department is asking for prayers after retired Burleson police officer and current Hill County Constable Kevin Cordell, was shot in the line of duty.
Cordell shared an update on his condition Friday morning, saying, "The surgeon came by to check on me around 4:30 am. I believe I will get sent home today. They want to leave to wounds open for now. I will have have surgery later. There is some fragments they will remove and some that will stay in me for now. They need the swelling to go down before they close me up. Thanks to everyone. I am very blessed in so many ways. God, Family and friends."
Cordell sustained the injuries during an afternoon vehicle chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on May 13. He was assisting another agency that was pursuing two suspects when he was shot.
On Friday police identified the suspects as Adrian Murillo, 19 and Hector Murillo, 19, both of Dallas.
Murillo succumbed to his injuries at a Fort Worth area hospital Thursday night. Hector Murillo remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the chase started after the Dallas Fugitive Task Force went to Hill Count searching for Hector and Adrian Murillo, who were wanted in Dallas for aggravated assault.
