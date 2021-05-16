WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Strong storms on Sunday brought damage and flooding throughout North Texas, with some areas even seeing tornado warnings.

In the University Park area in Dallas County, the city tweeted images of downed trees and fences after a tornado warning was issued in the area at around 2:10 p.m. There has not yet been a confirmation if there was any tornado spotted.

According to the city, the damage was seen at Williams Park and Goar Park.

Earlier in the day, a funnel cloud was seen in a tornado-warned area in Hill County east of Interstate-35. The funnel was captured by Trenton Sulak.

Various areas of North Texas dealt with flooding issues due to heavy rain throughout the day.

Stewart’s Creek in The Colony could be seen out of its banks in the afternoon. The same was seen at a creek in Richardson.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Dallas County until 6:30 p.m. Sunday as high water has made many roads dangerous.

Flooding in Richardson (Credit: Lanita Roomiani)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

