DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Strong storms on Sunday brought damage and flooding throughout North Texas, with some areas even seeing tornado warnings.

In the University Park area in Dallas County, the city tweeted images of downed trees and fences after a tornado warning was issued in the area at around 2:10 p.m. There has not yet been a confirmation if there was any tornado spotted.

1/1Tree/Fence Damage near UP City Hall. Shortly after 2 p.m. high winds caused damage to trees and fences near UP City Hall. Pictured is damage in Williams Park and Goar Park. A Parks Department crew has been called in to clean up debris at both sites. pic.twitter.com/dYvn2PvejK — University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) May 16, 2021

According to the city, the damage was seen at Williams Park and Goar Park.

Earlier in the day, a funnel cloud was seen in a tornado-warned area in Hill County east of Interstate-35. The funnel was captured by Trenton Sulak.

Tornado on the ground 5 min ago on FM 67 east of interstate 35 in north eastern Hill County pic.twitter.com/eisd6pxQSa — Trenton Sulak (@SulakTrenton) May 16, 2021

Various areas of North Texas dealt with flooding issues due to heavy rain throughout the day.

Stewart’s Creek in The Colony could be seen out of its banks in the afternoon. The same was seen at a creek in Richardson.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Dallas County until 6:30 p.m. Sunday as high water has made many roads dangerous.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 7 a.m. Wednesday.