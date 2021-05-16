DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a young boy who was found in the middle of a street in Dallas has been identified as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown.

Police said Brown, so far, has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Further charges are expected pending forensic results, according to police.

The 4-year-old victim was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive Saturday morning after police received a 911 call. Police said the 911 call did not come from the boy’s home.

The cause of the death has not yet been released, but police said they believe the suspect used an “edged weapon.”

At around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said they had a suspect in custody. Further details, such as location of the suspect, were not immediately released.

“Through the hard work of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department this criminal was brought to justice and it would not have been made possible without the Dallas FBI Evidence Response Team and the public’s assistance,” the department said in a statement.

Investigators believe the boy lived in the neighborhood. The woman who called 911 spoke to CBS 11 News about what she saw.

“I see something laying in the road and my initial thought was that it was a dog. The closer I get to it I can tell it’s a human cause I see a hand and I see legs. Very traumatizing. I have three kids. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing,” she said.

CBS 11 News found the FBI’s evidence response team searching and removing items from a house located in 7500 block of Florina Parkway on Saturday evening. It’s in the same neighborhood as where the boy was found dead. The Dallas Police Department confirmed this location was also a part of their investigation.