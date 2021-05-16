DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another was injured after they were shot while waiting at a gate to enter a “ranch-style” property in DeSoto Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of South Elerson Drive. Officers and paramedics found Randall Thornhill, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat and passenger Heather French, 29, with injuries, as well.READ MORE: Damage, Flooding Seen Throughout North Texas During Sunday Storms
Thornhill was pronounced dead at a hospital, while French was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a 5-year-old child was found uninjured in the backseat.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Child Found In Dallas Street
According to police, a suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. No arrests have yet been made.
Police are asking residents that live on South Elerson Drive, Northlake Drive and Eagle Drive to check their surveillance cameras for any possible information.MORE NEWS: Storms In North Texas Spark Tornado Warnings Sunday Afternoon
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 972.223.6111.