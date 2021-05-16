DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police confirm the remains found by a survey crew working for Paul Quinn College on Thursday, May 13, were that of James Alan White, who went missing last October.

His remains were in a wooded area northwest of the campus.

On Friday, May 14, the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office positively identified the remains as White’s.

The cause of death is still undetermined.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and the Homicide Unit is asking for anyone with information regarding White’s case to contact Detective Eric Barnes at (214) 283-4818 or eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com.

A private fund is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding White’s case.

White, 55, worked for the financial accounting giant KPMG.

He had been missing since the morning of Oct. 22, 2020 after his family said he was last seen driving out of the parking lot of the LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue in the Uptown area of Dallas in a black 2020 Porsche Macan.

White’s family later released surveillance video from Oct. 22 at around 6 a.m. at a RaceTrac at 2506 Inwood Road.

The video appeared to show White wearing a red tank top and putting gas into his vehicle.

The Porsche was recovered by police on Oct. 29, in South Dallas near Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View Road.

“Alan is very loving, kind, generous person,” said his brother, Tim White last October. “He had no reason to up and leave, that’s what is mind-boggling,” said Tim. “The short distance between the gym and home, how he could just disappear, that’s the hardest part.”