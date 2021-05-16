NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBDFW) – The Fort Worth police department is asking for the public’s help identifying five suspects who stole golf carts, damaging three beyond repair, from The Golf Club Fossil Creek.

The crime was caught on surveillance camera.

Police said they forced open the garage door of a golf cart storage building on May 5. They returned two hours later to take more golf carts from the storage building.

One suspect is wearing flip flops as he takes a golf cart. All of them appear to be young men.

Anyone who knows who they are is urged to call police at 817.392.3188.

Recognize this suspect? Call police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

