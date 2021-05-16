MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When TPC Craig Ranch developer David Craig and course designer and former PGA star Tom Weiskopf put their dreams on papers, they had no doubt their dream would come true. And, finally, it has.
The course, which opened in September 2004, just finished an amazing week in which is hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson for the very first time. And now the focus shifts to the latest hurdle facing Weiskopf.
Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the day after Thanksgiving, his friendship with Craig once again came in handy.
Craig made a call to the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.
The guy in red pants, long known for their charitable acts, sprung into action. By the next morning, doctors at MD Anderson we’re waiting on a call from Weiskopf and his wife Laurie.
With Tom set for surgery June 14, everyone is pulling for him to win this battle. And no one more so than David Craig.
The hope is next year they’re standing together to celebrate their vision which is now a reality.