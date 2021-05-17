DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Firefighters are investigating a 3-alarm apartment fire in Dallas that sent residents out into the night.

The fire broke out before midnight on May 16 in the 4000 block of Hawthorne Avenue, just outside Highland Park.

By the time firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment building the fire had spread to the attic and flames were shooting from the roof. Rescuers began banging on doors to wake residents and get them out, while simultaneously mounting an offensive fire attack.

Between 60 and 70 firefighters doused the flames for more than two hours before it was extinguished.

Teams are investigating whether the late-night fire was actually the result of a smaller fire (for which 911 was not called) that took place earlier in the day.

DFR spokesman Jason Evans said, “Some of the remnants of that fire [earlier in the day] were actually taken back inside of the 2nd floor apartment unit. We believe it sat there the whole day and it smoldered until it eventually caught fire again… setting the whole building on fire.”

In all, 10 apartments in the building were damaged and at least 11 people were displaced, but everyone escaped safely and no residents or firefighters ere injured.

The American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.