NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday morning. North Texas will have heavy rain move across the area during the morning commute, with a break in the weather expected this afternoon.



However, look at the Severe Storm Outlook for today. Across West Texas powerful storms are expected to develop this afternoon. This area serves as a breeding ground for late night/early morning storms for us. The tornado threat is well to our west today.



But the moderate risk of large hail includes the western half of north Texas as these storms could still be rather potent when they arrive from the west into our area.



By late day some storms could form over north Texas from the daytime heating. These could produce damaging winds and large hail. However, many of our short-term forecast models show the bulk of storms and heavy rain arriving tomorrow morning in the Metroplex.

This would be likely just the FIRST round of heavy rain and strong storms tomorrow. Another round is expected in the afternoon/evening.



Localized flooding and major travel issues continue to be of high concern for the next 48 hours. Estimated rainfall amounts continue to forecast 3″-6″ of rain by tomorrow night.



Continue to stay tuned to the CBS11 and CBSDFW.COM, we have significant rain chances in the forecast all the way into the weekend.