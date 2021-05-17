GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Garland are investigating what they believe was a murder-suicide inside an apartment in the 6300 block of Naaman Forest Boulevard on May 16.

Police went to the complex after a woman, who they describe as ‘frantic’, called 911 and reported that her ex-boyfriend had opened fire inside an apartment. The operator heard gunfire during the call and the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Keandra Long, then said she had been shot.

The call taker also heard an argument between the Long and a male before the call disconnected.

It only took minutes for officers to get to the complex and make entry. Once inside the unit they found Long with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. They also found a male, later identified as 36-year old Gregory Lowe of Mesquite, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene and members of the Garland Fire Department took Lowe to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation and evidence found at the scene lead detectives to believe Lowe shot and killed Long and then turned the gun on himself, but detectives say they are waiting for the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the officials cause of death for both.

Police say it wasn’t the first time they’d had contact with the victim and the suspect. In July of 2020 officers responded to a family disturbance call between the two. Officials said it involved a verbal argument over a cell phone that did not involve violence.