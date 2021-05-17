WEATHERNorth Texas Storms | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington Fire Department, backyard pool, car into pool, DFW News, Rescue

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver was rescued and rushed to the hospital after driving into a backyard pool in Arlington on Monday, May 17, where he later passed away.

Arlington Fire Department spokesperson Richard Fegan told CBS 11 the man drove through a fence and into the pool in the 1400 block of Comanche Court shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Firefighters extricated him “after forcible entry was utilized to access the vehicle.”

AFD later said the driver appeared to have a medical episode as he was parking in front of the house, causing him to drive through a fence and into the pool.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name once next of kin has been notified.

They will also determine his cause of death.

CBSDFW.com Staff