ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver was rescued and rushed to the hospital after driving into a backyard pool in Arlington on Monday, May 17, where he later passed away.
Arlington Fire Department spokesperson Richard Fegan told CBS 11 the man drove through a fence and into the pool in the 1400 block of Comanche Court shortly before 6:00 p.m.
Firefighters extricated him “after forcible entry was utilized to access the vehicle.”
AFD later said the driver appeared to have a medical episode as he was parking in front of the house, causing him to drive through a fence and into the pool.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name once next of kin has been notified.
They will also determine his cause of death.