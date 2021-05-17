DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating after a man was found dead floating in a golf course pond Monday, May 17.
Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. at the Dallas Athletic Club just off La Prada Drive near Galloway Avenue in Far East Dallas.
According to police, there was no immediate evidence why the man was in the pond.
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out to retrieve the body.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner was also called to the scene.
No other details have been released.