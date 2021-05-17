by Keith Russell | CBS 11

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – NBA Star Julius Randle has put in the work…with Tyler Relph since Randle was a freshman at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano….but just who is Tyler Relph. According to Gonzaga and former Richardson Pearce star Drew Timme “I know he’ll never say it…..but he’s probably one of the best trainers in the world”.

He must be. To have that praise come from the face of March Madness, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme… from Richardson Pearce…..and another Denton Guyer’s De’Vion Harmon…who just finished year #2 at OU and has committed to Oregon.

Harmon says “I’m probably gonna keep working with him until I stop dribbling a basketball”. Anyone with major game and ties to Dallas Fort Worth, almost certainly has trained with the basketball guru. Tyler admits “I know what these kids dreams are….and I just wanna be a small part of it”.

Relph once had that same dream himself. Playing college ball at West Virginia and St Bonaventure….a knee injury ended his shot at a pro career. It was then, that he developed a goal to help others strive for greatness. Duncanville two time state champion Juan Reyna says “every time I step in the gym with him, he pushes the best out of me really”.

Whether it’s hosting pickup games for established NBA players…. like Randle and Buddy Hield or guys who will be in the league one day….not to mention working with women and children….the who’s who continue to flock to his basketball lab in Addison. The entrance to his business is pretty unassuming.

All you have to do is take one step inside and the transformation is unbelievable. Relph says “people that haven’t been here when they see it….it’s a little different. I just keep trying to make DFW one of the best cities in the country for basketball”.

Trying and succeeding.