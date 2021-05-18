AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – On May 18 Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governmental entities in the state — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing.
The orders says public schools can continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) mask-wearing guidelines through June 4, but after that date “No student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.”READ MORE: DFW Weather: Flash Flood, Severe Weather Risks Continue In North Texas
Information from the governor’s office also said that, beginning on May 21, any local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.READ MORE: Where Is James Chance? Detectives Searching For Man Last Seen During February's Texas Winter Storm
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”MORE NEWS: Affidavit: Video Shows Man Removing Cash Geron From Bed Before The 4-Year-Old Was Found Dead In Street
The only areas exempt from the order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.