DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An error by a pilot is to blame for the 2019 plane crash at Addison Airport that killed 10 people, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash on June 30, 2019, involved a King Air 350 that was bound for St. Petersburg, Florida. Just 17 seconds after taking off from the airport, the plane crashed into a hangar, killing two pilots and eight passengers.

Nearly two years later, the NTSB reported the crash happened after a pilot failed to control the plane after a loss of thrust in one of the two engines.

According to the NTSB, investigators looked into flight track data, multiple videos, characteristics of the aircraft and also recreated of the crash path.

The NTSB described what the pilot did when one of the engines lost thrust after takeoff. “… The pilot responded to the emergency with left rudder input, the opposite action of what the emergency called for. Seconds later, the pilot applied right rudder but by that point the airplane was rolling inverted, and there was insufficient altitude for recovery.”

“Investigators determined that had the pilot initially applied right rudder input, the airplane would have been controllable,” the agency added.

Through audio from the cockpit, the agency also determined the pilots didn’t call for any checklists that are typical before takeoff and didn’t discuss emergency protocols.

The NTSB’s full report can be read here.