NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Wet weather continues across North Texas, and along with the flooding threat comes the chance for hail.

Another large complex of powerful storms is moving in from the west toward the Metroplex. A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most North Texas counties until Wednesday morning.

Rain is coming down hard and fast in some areas. On Tuesday morning a quick deluge saw one-inch of rain falling in the Lake Worth are in just 30 minutes.

In addition to the showers and thunderstorms sweeping across North Texas frequent lightning is lighting up the cloud covered skies.

Storms in West Texas are forming as the moist, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico meets the very dry air from the desert Southwest. These storms will be responsible for the large hail, but there is also a risk of tornadoes. The systems, especially in the first few hours of their formation, will be supercells. This type of storm spins and can sometimes produce tornadoes.

Southerly winds on the south side of a frontal boundary will usher in an abundance of tropical moisture through the week, inundating some areas with consistent rainfall and the potential for flooding. In addition many of the storms that will be firing up will be slow movers, making risk of flooding more severe.

The heaviest rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, where there is a level 3 out of 4 for the risk for flash flooding. This includes the Metroplex where the additional rainfall on Tuesday could total between 2 and 5 inches, with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible.

The weather pattern fueling these days of severe weather will be rather stuck, so additional thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, will continue to threaten the southern Plains much of this week.

