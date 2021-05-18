NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – North Texas native, singer and actor Nick Jonas has revealed details following reports he was recently hospitalized.

Jonas, who was born in Dallas, was asked at the top of Monday’s episode of “The Voice” how he was feeling, to which the recently returned coach responded that he was doing OK.

“I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” Jonas said as he held his side. “Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. But I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

He also had a request for fellow coach Blake Shelton.

“Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much, because it hurts to laugh,” said Jonas.

Shelton quipped that the singer was “just trying to get sympathy votes on the show.”

Yeah, a big elaborate plan,” Jonas shot back.

Jonas, who is one third of the group The Jonas Brothers, and had previously debuted as a coach during Season 18 of “The Voice” which aired in spring 2020. He returned this year for Season 20.

He has a well known love for motorcycles and appeared in a recent video for “The Voice” popping a wheelie on one as he arrived on set for the show.

Another North Texas native and Jonas’ fellow coach Kelly Clarkson said in the video, “Welcome back Nick.”

“Always got to make an entrance,” their fellow coach, John Legend, added.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)