IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A truck driver is okay after Irving police said he tried to beat a train that ended up crashing into his box trailer.
A spokesperson for Dallas Area Rapid Transit said a Trinity Railway Express train was going westbound when it hit the 18-wheeler just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at North MacArthur Boulevard between the West Irving Station and Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station.
According to police, the truck tried crossing the tracks as the train was approaching but got caught between barrier arms.
There was one minor injury on the train. Police said the trailer was empty at the time of the crash.