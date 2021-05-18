DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More information is coming to light in the case of a 4-year-old boy whose dead body was found dumped in a residential street in Dallas.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, home surveillance video shows a person, who police believe is suspect Darriynn Brown, lifting a sleeping Cash Gernon from his crib as he slept and carrying the boy away early Saturday morning.

The 4-year-old was at a home in the 7500 block of Florina Parkway when he was abducted. The woman who had the child in her care, Monica Sherrod, is the girlfriend of Cash’s father. According to the court papers, Sherrod identified Brown as the person in the video and said that while she knew him he did not have permission to be inside her home.

The little boy’s father has yet to be located.

The body of Cash Gernon was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive — about a half-mile from the home on Florina. He was lying in a pool of blood, had multiple wounds from what investigators say was “an edged weapon” and did not have on a shirt or shoes.

A jogger discovered Gernon’s body. The woman told CBS 11 News that she initially thought what she was seeing was a dog, but quickly realized it wasn’t. “The closer I get to it I can tell it’s a human cause I see a hand and I see legs. Very traumatizing. I have three kids. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing,” she said.

Brown, who so far is on facing charges for kidnapping and burglary, is being held on a $1.5 million bond. An exact cause of death for Gernon has not been determined, but police say once that information becomes available they anticipate filing additional charges.

Brown’s mother told CBS 11 she believes her son is being framed, but neighbors of the teenage suspect say the boy was known for causing trouble.