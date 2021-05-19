BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $156,570.

“Our officers continue their diligence in securing our borders as their vigilance and hard work help disrupt the flow of illegal drugs,” said (A) Port Director Bob Parker, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure happened on Wednesday, May 12, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 23-year-old woman United States citizen from San Benito, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2008 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered two packages hidden within the 2008 Ford. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 4.36 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure happened on Friday, May 14, at the Gateway International Bridge when an 18-year-old male Mexican citizen from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, applied for entry into the United States driving a 1999 Ford. He was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered six packages hidden within the 1999 Ford. They removed the packages, which contained a total of 15.93 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is $33,660 and $122,910 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the drivers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.