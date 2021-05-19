GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators said they believe the father of a baby found dead inside a Garland apartment Tuesday evening also killed himself.
When officers arrived at the the Equinox Apartments in the 6300 block of Shiloh Road they administered CPR on the 8-month-old. Garland Paramedics transported the baby to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.READ MORE: Governor Abbott Signs 'Heartbeat Bill' Into Law, Banning Most Abortions In Texas
The baby’s father was inside a garage, where Garland Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene. He was in a relationship with the boy’s mother.
Investigators said there wasn’t any external physical trauma to the infant. Investigators are waiting for the Dallas County Medical Examiner to determine the baby’s exact cause of death.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
Detectives are working to establish a complete timeline of events as well.
Calling it a “very tragic incident,” the Garland Police Department said their condolences go out to the family of the deceased. They have provided
a Victim’s Assistance Advocate to provide help to the family.
Additionally, they are providing grief assistance to first responders who responded to the call for help.MORE NEWS: New Police Initiative #FortWorthSafe Sets Out To Fight Increase In Violent Crime