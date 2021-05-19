TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Benbrook High School senior has died after he was found injured at a home in Tarrant County early Monday, and authorities are investigating as a homicide.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 5100 block of Ben Day Murrin Road in an unincorporated area of the county and found the victim, 18-year-old Leo Pantlion, with injuries.
He was transported to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday.
Further details on his death have not yet been released as the investigation continues. Authorities said they are continuing to collect evidence and interview possible witnesses.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 817.884.1305.