DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into theirs head-on in Denton Tuesday, and a church has identified those victims as missionaries.
Police said a pickup truck was going southbound on Sherman Drive just before 11 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and hit the victims' pickup.
The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital to treat injuries.
On Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints identified the two deceased victims as Luke Carter, 18, of Utah, and Eli Fowler, 20, of Colorado. The church said the two were assigned to a mission in the North Texas area.
"We express our love and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elder Carter and Elder Fowler and to the missionaries in the Texas Fort Worth Mission," the church said in a statement.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.