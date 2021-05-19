DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Dallas last Sunday, May 16.
Police allege Ricardo Navarro-Carvajal shot Doris Ramirez, 33, at a social gathering over the weekend and fled in a 2008 black Dodge Ram truck.
Ramirez was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound where she died Monday as a result of her injuries.
“He was last seen wearing a light-colored dress shirt, blue jeans and had close cut hair,” said Dallas Police in a blog post.
The shooting took place at about 2:30 a.m., Sunday at 2007 E. 8th Street.
Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police at 214-883-9507 (case number 085230-2021).
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can reached at 214-373-8477.