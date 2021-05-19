DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As we get closer to the summer, travel is starting to really pick up.

By June and July, Dallas Love Field expects passenger levels to be close to where they were pre-pandemic.

“Today, coming from Chicago, it was very full and even landing here, it feels like there’s more travelers flying,” said Danny Kim, who arrived at Love Field with his family on Wednesday.

Business travel is still down at Love Field, but family and leisure travel is up.

For May, the airport is at close to 80% of the passenger levels it had pre-pandemic.

“And we really think by June and July, the heavy travel season, we’ll be getting into the 90th percent of where we were in 2019,” said Mark Duebner, the director of aviation at Dallas Love Field. “People are feeling much better about being in the airport, feeling like it’s going to be a safe activity for them and their family.”

Masks are still required in the airport and on the plane, and there are plenty of other safety measures in place.

With more people traveling the past two months, the airport has seen an uptick in the number of prohibited items at security checkpoints.

TSA officers at Love Field found more than 51 stun guns in people’s carry-on bags in April, and 38 so far this month.

“The majority of the passengers will say they forgot they had the item in their bag,” said Amy Williams, the TSA federal security director at Love Field. “That’s why we ask that you check your bags before you start packing to make sure you know exactly what’s in your bag.”

Anything travelers can do to expedite the security screening process will go a long way as crowds increase.

“It’s going to be much closer to the way it was before the pandemic, so be prepared it’s going to be like it used to be,” Duebner said. “It’s going to take a little more time, things are going to move slowly, but we’re here. We have all the amenities you’re used to at Dallas Love Field, and we’re excited about having you back.”