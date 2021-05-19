FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new violent crime initiative, called Fort Worth Safe, has been launched by the Fort Worth Police Department.

“Over the last year we have seen an unfortunate increase in violent crime in our community,” said Police Chief Neil Noakes. “In the month of April 2021 alone, we saw multiple shootings where innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire. As a community we need to stand together and fight for our city: this is our Fort Worth.”

#FortWorthSafe is a crime reduction initiative focused on violent crimes such as homicide, robbery, shootings and aggravated assault. The program will include an enforcement component as well as a community outreach component addressing deficiencies in communities that increase the likelihood of violent crime occurring.

“Our focus is not on generating stats; our focus is on making Fort Worth Safe,” Noakes said. “We will make arrests of violent offenders and we will be taking enforcement action, but this is not a zero tolerance/saturation detail. We don’t want to alienate ourselves from the very citizens we are working so hard to help.”

Enforcement Efforts

An intelligence-led approach using all technology resources and the Real-Time Crime Center to help officers be flexible and able to quickly adapt to situations.

Officers working this initiative seven days a week, depending on the criminal activity that is occurring.

Continually evaluating crime trends and data each day of the detail. The intelligence will assist in concentrating efforts on the sources of the violent criminal activity.

The Gang Unit will focus on known gang members and those with prior gun arrests.

Enhancing enforcement on game rooms in selected crime locations.

The Criminal Tracking Unit and Fugitive Unit will focus on arresting violent offenders as soon as investigators obtain arrest warrants to get offenders off the streets more quickly.

Community Efforts