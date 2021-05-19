FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Overnight police in Fort Worth searched for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The boy, whose name is Joseph Brandenburg, was reported missing late in the evening on May 18 from their home in the 10000 block of Lone Eagle Drive, just west of Loop 820.

Details are limited, but CBS 11 News learned that police arrived at the home after being called by the boy’s parents. Officers reportedly spent some time driving around the neighborhood looking for the boy — but as of Wednesday morning he had not been found.

An Amber Alert has not been issued for Joseph, which may be an indication police don’t believe he was abducted or is in immediate danger. Police did say that they have notified departments in surrounding cities and will ‘continue search efforts until the child is located.’

Joseph Brandenburg stands 4’5″ and weighs about 85 pounds. He has brown, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray muscle t-shirt, back and white basketball shorts and no shoes.

Anyone who has information about Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.