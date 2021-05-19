FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Overnight police in Fort Worth searched for a missing 10-year-old boy.

The boy, whose name is Joseph, was reported missing late in the evening on May 18 from their home along Lone Eagle Drive, just west of Loop 820.

Details are extremely limited, but CBS 11 News learned that police arrived at the home after being called by the boy’s parents. Officers reportedly spent some time driving around the neighborhood looking for the boy — but as of Wednesday morning he had not been found.

An Amber Alert has not been issued for Joseph, which may be an indication police don’t believe he was abducted or is in immediate danger. Police did say that they have notified departments in surrounding cities and will ‘continue search efforts until the child is located.’

Wednesday morning CBS 11 reached out to Fort Worth police for an update on the case but have not yet heard back.