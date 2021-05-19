HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say it is a deadly case of mistaken identity, now four members of a Texas family have been charged with murder. All are accused of ambushing a neighbor.

Eddie Clark, 29, was shot late Monday as he drove to his Houston-area home in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Clark was shot by Joe Argueta, who lives in the same subdivision.

His mother, Florinda Argueta, 39, told investigators someone had been damaging their home and vehicles, and that they suspected a teenage friend of her son’s ex-girlfriend was responsible, according to the sheriff’s office. She said the suspect might be driving a black Dodge Charger.

About 11:30 p.m. Monday, Joe Argueta, 19, and his family spotted what he believed to be the Charger and tried to block its path, with one family member armed with a bat and another with a pistol, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office alleges Joe Argueta fired at the vehicle after it tried to drive away.

The vehicle, which was shot multiple times, went off the road and hit a tree. Clark got out and tried to run away but collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said Clark had been driving a dark gray Dodge Challenger — not a black Dodge Charger, and investigators don’t believe he was involved in the dispute with the Argueta family or even knew them.

“Seems like a tragic case of mistaken identity,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Joe Argueta, his mother, his 45-year-old father, Luis Argueta, and his 29-year-old uncle, Margarito Alcantar, with murder. Joe Argueta and his mother were in custody Wednesday . The other two have not been arrested.

