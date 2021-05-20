ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Rockwall are searching for two Black women who pepper sprayed, then robbed a mother in front of her two young children in a Lowe’s parking lot.
It happened the afternoon of May 19 at the business in the 800 Block of Steger Towne Drive.
Police said both suspects are dark-skinned and one has long dreadlocks down her back.
They fled in a gray mid-sized vehicle; possibly a Nissan Maxima Platinum or Altima with dark, tinted windows and no front license plate.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972.771.7717. To remain anonymous, you may contact Rockwall County Crimestoppers at 972.771.TIPS (8477). You may also submit your tip by texting keyword “Rockwall” followed by your message to 274637.