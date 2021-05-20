COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Ricky L. Johnson, of Dallas, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated robbery.
It was in October of 2019 when Johnson walked into a pharmacy in Plano and asked for a prescription. While the pharmacist was distracted, Johnson pulled out a screwdriver, grabbed the pharmacist by the hair, put the tool to her neck, and demanded codeine.
The pharmacist eventually complied when Johnson threatened to kill her. Johnson, now 44, left the pharmacy with the a substantial amount of codeine and all of the cash from the register.
Plano police located and arrested Johnson not far from the pharmacy.
During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of Johnson’s prior convictions that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence, possession with intent to deliver, and forgery. The prior convictions meant Johnson would receive a minimum punishment of 25 years.