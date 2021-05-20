CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Carrollton Police Department found themselves ducking for cover this morning when someone drove by shooting toward their building.
Some officers were arriving for their shift switch around 4:40 a.m. in the parking lot when it happened. They heard bullets ricocheting off an iron fence nearby.READ MORE: Texas Gas Prices Inching Up As Demand Jumps Before Memorial Day
“This is extremely concerning for us and for our officers who come to work everyday to serve our public. They have servants hearts and to catch them in a moment when they’re transitioning from ‘private citizen’ to put their uniform on… and then, in that moment to be shot at in an area that is safe for them — or what they thought was safe for them can be traumatic,” said Chief Derick Miller.
Chief Miller said officers hear one gunshot followed by seven or eight more. Officers did see a vehicle speed off but have yet to identify it.READ MORE: UT Southwestern Detects First Reported Indian COVID-19 Variant In North Texas
Police have blocked some streets around headquarters to collect evidence and are reviewing surveillance video. Multiple agencies have joined the investigation as well.
No one was injured.
MORE NEWS: NRA Head Says Organization Is 'Strong And Secure' After Losing Bankruptcy Petition In Texas