FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after an animal attack in Frisco involving the dogs of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, police said.
Police said they were called to the Starwood neighborhood Thursday morning in regards to three loose dogs and two injured people.
According to police, animal services contained the dogs and placed one of them, a Rottweiler, in quarantine.
The two injured people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We are still looking at the specifics of everything,” said Frisco Police Sgt. Evan Mattei.
Police said Elliott, who was not home at the time, was cited for loose animal violations.
The animal services department of the Frisco Police Department is leading the investigation. Charges are possible after an investigation is complete, police said.