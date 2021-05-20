WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian in the street with life-threatening injuries.

It happened on May 16 at 5:30 a.m. in the area of 2500 E. Lancaster Avenue.

Investigators said the driver of a maroon or burgundy SUV witnessed or was involved in the hit-and-run. The SUV needs to be located and identified. It has LED/HID lights and is possibly a Chevrolet model.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this hit-and-run is urged to call 817-392-4887.

