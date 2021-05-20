FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials at Texas Christian University (TCU) announced Wednesday that all outdoor home athletic events on campus can fill the stands to 100%.

While there are no current home contests scheduled for TCU the remainder of the academic year, the baseball program was recently announced as one of 20 possible host sites of an NCAA Regional in June. If that were to occur, the 100% capacity would be in effect.

The next scheduled games with a 100% capacity is the 2021 football season as well as home contests this fall for the Big 12 champion women’s soccer program.

“We are very excited about returning to 100 percent capacity because we know what it means to our fan experience and in providing a great home field advantage for our student-athletes,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati. “With this great news, we will continue to follow all health and safety protocols with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing to ensure everyone feels secure about attending the games.”

Officials said the decision to return to full capacity was expedited by the increase in the number of individuals vaccinated as well as declining cases of COVID-19 across Texas and the US. But the school left the door open to amend their decision, saying any changes to the expanded capacity would be driven by updates in CDC or local guidance.

Face coverings, while still recommended, will be optional at outdoor events.