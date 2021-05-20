BEND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fulshear police officers captured an alligator “attempting to sunbathe near a residential home,” and detailed the incident via their Facebook page.
In a somewhat tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, officers said the alligator was “detained after a brief struggle.” They then relocated it to a nearby lake.READ MORE: Experts Predict Busy Atlantic Storm Season But Not Like 2020
“Sergeant Henry safely relocated the alligator and told him ‘See you later…’ as he scurried off into the lake,” read the post. “There was a moment of silence and disappointment thinking the alligator would respond to what he thought was witty remark. Back up officers agreed with the suspect. Crickets.”
Although the incident isn’t a typical call for officers, they seemed to have fun with it, saying, “This morning we received word from the suspect’s well known law firm regarding the incident. It’s filled with liti-gators.”
No one (including the alligator) was injured.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
Commenters on the post seemed to appreciate what they termed were ‘dad jokes.’
Police ended the Facebook post with what they said was a ‘fun fact.’ “Did you know alligators can grow up to 18 feet? However, most only have four.”
MORE NEWS: 2 Women Pepper Spray, Rob Mother With 2 Small Children Outside Lowe's In Rockwall