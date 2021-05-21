GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grand Prairie are investigating after a deadly late-night accident involving a motorcycle along Interstate-30.
Officials say the crash happened in the 4000 block of the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Police say the bike rider slammed into an SUV. The man on the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
No one inside the SUV was injured.
The name of the victim hasn't been released. The body is at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
No charges associated with the crash are expected to be filed.